With no Patafa endorsement, Obiena can’t compete at World Indoor Championships

EJ Obiena

By CARLO ANOLIN







EJ Obiena is ranked No. 5 in the world but won’t be seeing action in the World Indoor Championships set March 18 to 20 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The pole vaulter announced Saturday, March 12, in a social media post that he can’t compete in the prestigious event due to lack of endorsement from his mother association – the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) – which he has an ugly dispute since late last year.

“I am the only top-ranked vaulter not participating,” said the 26-year-old Obiena, the holder of the national and Asian record of 5.93 meters.

“If [the] country was ever put first, I should be headed to Belgrade now. But I am not. I will watch it on TV like millions of others. I will see other nations take the medal that Philippines should be winning,” wrote Obiena.

“I shed a tear now with a heavy heart, but not just for myself. I shed a tear for my country. We had a chance to show the world our greatness. And we lost it.”

Earlier, Obiena, the reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, was also excluded from the list submitted by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) for the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi Vietnam in May.

Patafa, for its part, through president Philip Juico, explained that the mediation process between the association and Obiena must be settled first before endorsing the world No. 5 pole vaulter.

Philippine Olympic Committee chief Bambol Tolentino came to Obiena’s defense and included his name to the organizers of the SEA Games.

Obiena has a season-best of 5.91m in finishing second in Rouen, France over the weekend. He also won two indoor titles – both held in London – in six tournaments.