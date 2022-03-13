Ex-US NCAA standout leads 16-player PH pool for SEAG

The Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team

By JONAS TERRADO

Former US NCAA player Mai-Loni Henson was named to the 16-player pool of the Gilas Pilipinas for the women’s basketball competitions of the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games.

Henson, now playing pro ball in France after a stint with the University of Washington, is among those who will try to get a crack at the final roster for the country’s bid to retain the gold in May 12 to 23 biennial meet slated in Hanoi.

She will be joined in the pool by the core of coach Pat Aquino’s squad that ruled the 2019 edition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro and Khate Castillo.

Ella Fajardo was also included in the pool, which was announced Saturday, March 12 by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, after making her senior debut for Gilas in last year’s FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Bangalore, India.

Chack Cabinbin and Andrea Tongco, members of the 2019 team, Gemma Miranda, Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Kristine Cayabyab, Katrina Guytingco, Mikka Cacho, Karl Ann Pingol and Monique del Carmel round out the pool.

The ladies are seeking a second straight gold after ending the country’s elusive quest to reach the top of the SEA Games podium in the last edition.

But Gilas will have to do without Jack Animam, who suffered a knee injury during her stint with a pro team in Serbia.

Meanwhile, Bernardino, Pontejos and Castro will shoot for another double gold in 3×3 with Clarin taking the place of Animam.

The Philippines became the inaugural winners of the women’s 3×3 event also in 2019.