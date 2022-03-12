What makes Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo a ‘true pro’

Beko Philippines recently welcomed its new family member, who is none other than the actress, entrepreneur, celebrity cook and true pro mom Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo.

Judy Ann is the new face of global European brand Beko’s “live like a pro” campaign in the Philippines. This wife and mom to three kids said Beko makes it easy for people to live healthier lives, thanks to the advanced technologies in the brand’s appliances.

As one of the most trusted and credible names in show business, Judy Ann chooses a brand that’s trusted in over 140 countries – Beko.

“Whenever I’m offered an endorsement or ambassadorship, I study it carefully. It has to be a product or brand that I use or I will use. At naniniwala ako na Beko is a perfect fit for me, not only because they have appliances like cookers, refrigerators and ovens but also because their values as a brand in providing healthier lifestyle to Filipino families align with mine,” said Judy Ann.

“This is the first time we have chosen a brand ambassador in the country and we’re very excited to have Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo on board. We chose Judy Ann because in all aspects, she lives like a true pro, she can personify the same values and aspirations we have for the company and who does not only have an amazing rapport and impact on the lives of Filipinos, but is also a hands-on and hardworking mother and wife to her family, who can surely represent our drive and purpose, to inspire living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle said Gürhan Günal, Country Manager of Beko Pilipinas Corporation.

“Beko as the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe, make sure our global plan is focused on creating awareness on the importance and impact of healthy living and sustainability on our daily lives; thus we are committed to provide services and products that contribute to this for every family and individual.” said Arel Atakol, Beko APAC CEO.

Beko has been focusing on healthy living for years, raising awareness and developing products that make healthy living possible and convenient to empower the new generations to live healthier.

Beko produces products that inspire a healthy lifestyle, from nutrient-saving kitchen appliances, to refrigerators that preserve food better for longer. Its products save both time and effort, allowing you to put that time into yourself and your family.

For more information about Beko in the Philippines, go to http://bekopromos.ph or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bekoph.