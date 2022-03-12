Sexy summer swap unfolds in ‘Ex Deal 2’

To enjoy great experiences and surprises, we must take risks.

As they say, YOLO – you only live once.

But up to what extent could you actually push yourself to attain this goal?

In “X Deal 2” the characters of Josef Elizalde, Rob Guinto and and Angela Morena will take it only too far, going on to forever change their lives.

It all starts with young couple, Peter (Josef) and Violet (Rob), visiting a resort island for a pictorial with a client.

While on the island, they chanced upon Olivia (Angela), Peter’s ex.

Peter believes the meeting opportune. He is hoping they could finally have that “closure.”

Violet suggests Peter spend time with Olivia. She even allows him to have “closure sex” with her.

In exchange, however, Violet also wants a taste of Olivia.

Note Rob is a popular social media influencer known for her sexy vlogs.

Angela is a rising boldie who is ready for anything.

Josef, on the other hand, has been around, mostly doing supporting roles.

This is his first lead role.

“X-deal 2” is a sequel to Lawrence Fajardo’s 2011 film, but with a completely different set of characters and story.

What connects the two films is the premise of bargaining and exchanging partners for pleasure.

“X-deal 2” streams exclusively on Vivamax starting March 25.