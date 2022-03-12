Popovich sets NBA coaching regular-season win mark

Coach Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan (File)

WASHINGTON (AFP) – San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich became the all-time winningest coach in NBA regular-season history on Friday, collecting his 1,336th victory when the Spurs edged Utah, 104-102.

On the Spurs home court where Popovich has been a beloved figure guiding the club since 1996, Popovich surpassed the regular-season mark he shared with NBA legend Don Nelson, whom Popovich worked under three decades ago.

Popovich, 73, has guided the Spurs to five NBA titles and was coach of the US Olympic squad of NBA stars that won a gold medal last year in Tokyo.

“Gregg Popovich’s success with the Spurs is unprecedented in our league so it’s only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

“His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career.”

“It’s just a testament to a whole lot of people. Something like this does not belong to one individual,” Popovich said.

“Basketball is a team sport. You preach to your players that you have to do it together and that has certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, staff I’ve been blessed with (and) the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what.”

From Tim Duncan and David Robinson to Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, Popovich turned talented teammates into champions.

Argentine star Ginobili tweeted “Congrats to the one and only!” with a photo of Popovich and a goat emoji, symbolizing the “Greatest of all Time.”

In a video posted by the Golden State Warriors on social media, Nelson congratulated Popovich for breaking his old mark.

“I just wanted to tell you how proud I am of all your accomplishments and the wonderful things you’ve done for basketball worldwide,” Nelson said.