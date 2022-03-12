Nadine Lustre makes film comeback via ‘Greed’

Living life for pleasure.

This is what pushes most of us to work hard, toil, and on a daily basis, hoping against hope to see the fruition of that dream.

But the thing is, the basic human reaction to pleasure is not satisfaction.

We tend to crave for more.

And more.

And in comes greed.

Viva’s most recent offering, titled aptly “Greed,” dives into the subject matter.

Directed by Yam Laranas, it stars Diego Loyzaga and returning actress Nadine Lustre.

The suspense-thriller is set in a remote village, with Diego and Nadine playing the role of a young couple who finally earns the chance to free themselves from the hardships of life winning a huge amount of money in the lottery.

Not wanting to share their luck, the couple decides to keep it a secret.

But a former neighbor finds out. He is now only too eager to steal the couple’s money.

Nadine shared, “Maganda ito. It’s far removed from previous films I did and I’m really happy. ‘Yun naman ang gusto ko to be able to always share something new to my audience. ‘Greed’ allows for that.”

Nadine’s last movie was “Indak” in 2019.

“Yes, it’s been a while and I know some of my supporters have been waiting for a long time already. I could only be thankful na andiyan pa rin sila. I really hope that, like me, magustuhan nila ang ‘Greed.’ It’s a good film,” she said.

“Ibang-ibang Nadine ang mapapanood nila rito,” she added.

Greed starts streaming March 16 on Vivamax Plus.