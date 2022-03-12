Go for Gold rider shines, Morales keeps Ronda lead

LEGAZPI CITY — Aidan Mendoza of Go for Gold nailed the first leg win in a budding career while Jan Paul Morales of Excellent Noodles held on to his 2022 LBC Ronda Pilipinas lead despite suffering cramps in the 163-kilometer Stage Three that started in Sorsogon City and ended at the Kalayaan Park here yesterday.

Despite the ordeal of one of the longest stages of the 10-lap event, the 22-year-old Mendoza still summoned enough energy to beat out Excellent Noodles’ Mervin Corpuz and Ryan Tugawin and six others in the final kilometer to claim his breakthrough stage triumph in four hours and 20 seconds and barge into the top 10 in the individual general classification race with an aggregate time of 5:33:38.

Mendoza, whose best finish prior to Saturday’s stage was third in the Tarlac-Tarlac Stage Six two years ago, later dedicated his win to Go for Gold team manager Jeremy Go, who celebrated his birthday.

“This is for our boss Jeremy Go,” said Mendoza, who decided to forego college to focus on racing.

Corpuz, nephew of Excellent Noodles skipper and two-time Ronda king Santy Barnachea, and Tugawin were part of the 11-man breakaway group in the first 10km and made it to the podium with identical clocking as Mendoza.

Also in that lead pack were Tabako, Albay native Cris Joven of Army, Marcelo Felipe of Nueva Ecija, 2018 winner Ronald Oranza and John Mark Camingao of Navy Standard Insurance, and Edson Corbadora and Landerson Nebres of Drey.

Morales, for his part, survived cramps to finish along with 9 others – all posting identical clocking of 4:00:30 to keep his stranglehold of the overall lead in 5:31:59 and would wear the red LBC jersey in the 189.1km Legazpi-Daet Stage Four today.

“I was already feeling cramps in the final 20 kilometers but I decided to just endure it,” said the 36-year-old Morales, who is seeking his third Ronda crown after reigning supreme in 2016 and 2017.

Interestingly, four of Morales’ teammates — Tugawin, Barnachea, Corpuz and Mar Francis Sudario — are in the top five with times of 5:32:39, 5:32:43; 5:32:51 and 5:34:30.

Rounding out the top 10 were Go for Gold’s Ronnilan Quita (5:34:39), Oranza (5:35:04), Go for Gold’s Jonel Carcueva (5:35:18), Jericho Jay Lucero (5:35:32) ands Mendoza.

Defending champion George Oconer of Navy Standard Insurance improved a bit as he leapt from No. 19 to No. 13 in 5:35:16.

The annual sports spectacle stakes a P3.5 million pot, including P1 million to the champion courtesy of LBC Express, Inc., MVP Sports Foundation, Quad X, Smart, Twin Cycle Gear, Standard Insurance, Print2Go, Elves Bicycles, Elitewheels, Orome, Maynilad, PhilHydro, Garmin, Petron, Boy Kanin, Green Planet Bikeshop, Prolite, Fujiwara, Black Mamba Energy Drink, Lightwater, LBC Foundation, PhilCycling and the Games and Amusements Board.