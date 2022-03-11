How Myrtle Sarrosa inspires, empowers students

Popular as she is, Myrtle Sarrosa is making sure to put it in good use.

She makes it a point that whatever she does, it will inspire people to do good.

It is as such that she is continuing her partnership with Sisters Sanitary Napkins and Pantyliners.

Her deal with product makers Megasoft Hygienic Products Inc. allows her to reach out to students and promote the need for sound education.

Myrtle, who graduated cum laude at the University of the Philippines-Diliman with a degree in broadcast communications, shared with us her impetus.

“Iba ‘yung confidence kapag alam mong may sasandalan ka,” she said. “Like ako, I made sure talaga na makapagtapos ako ng pag-aaral kasi hindi mo alam ang bukas e. Even as an artista, I had to make sure na I get to complete my education.”

The actress has been the product’s endorser for six years now. And part of her responsibility as endorser is to tour schools and interact with students.

“Ang main goal is to empower them, encourage them to keep at it and do their best. I want to be an inspiration somehow for them to study well.”

She continued to do so even amid the pandemic.

“Yeah, nagzo-zoom kami with them. We maintained the connection,” Myrtle related.

Myrtle and Megasoft don’t just stop at giving talks.

She related, “When we visit these schools, we provide them with equipment like computers and other necessities.”

Myrtle is proud of what she and Megasoft accomplished through the years.

“We have inspired thousands of students, we have helped multiple schools. Nakakatuwa at nakakaproud na we get to do this kahit nga nitong pandemic and we hope to continue helping people in the years to come.”

She reiterated her message to students: “Pursue your dreams. Don’t give up. We all have what it takes to succeed in life. You just have to believe in yourself.”