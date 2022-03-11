Bela Padilla teams up anew with JC Santos, Zanjoe Marudo in ‘366’

Bela Padilla has her hands full with “366.”

Not only did she write the film, she also is its director and star.

No wonder she’s mighty proud of it.

“Siyempre kasi parang ito ‘yung film na masasabi ko na gawa ko talaga so, talagang I’m really happy and excited about it. Proud lang ako na finally, eto na,” she told us.

“366” is about a woman who finds it difficult to move on from a failed romance.

JC’s character in the film is her past. Zanjoe’s character meanwhile, is doing his darnedest to help her get over him.

Bela related that it was inspired by a conversation she overheard while in Maldives.

But why “366” as title?

Bela shared, “It’s about the number of days in a leap year. Actually, matagal ko nang gustong gumawa ng story na based diyan. ‘Yung tipong, kung may extra day ka in a given year, ano gagawin mo?”

Bela is happy with her leading men whom she said gave their all in helping her achieve her vision for the film.

“Ang maganda dito, pareho ko na silang matagal kilala. We’re all very good friends so, ang nagyari, sa set, madalas, kaya ko silang hingan ng opinyon how to do a scene for example. So, naging madali sa amin ang proseso. Masaya lang.”

So, how is she as director?

“Well, I’d like to think na masaya ako katrabaho. Hindi ako ‘yung nagsusungit. Gusto ko good vibes lang sa set.”

Was it hard to act and direct at the same time?

“It was a challenge. But because I also wrote the script parang, I know na beforehand how I wanted it to be. So, it was just a matter of execution and I think nagawa naman namin ang plinano namin sa umpisa.”

“366” is to stream on Vivamax starting April 22.