ABS-CBN brings back Pinoy Media Congress via digital caravan

The mission of ABS-CBN to bring inspiration and share valuable lessons about the media industry with young students nationwide continues via the Pinoy Media Congress (PMC) Digital Caravan this March that will be attended by students from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

For the very first time, the PMC will be held virtually, which is a project of ABS-CBN and the Philippine Association of Communication Educators (PACE) that started in 2005 to prepare communication students before they join the media industry.

The Pinoy Media Congress (PMC) Digital Caravan will kickoff at Biliran Province State University (BiPSU) on March 12, to be followed by the University of the Philippines Mindanao (UP Mindanao) on March 19, and De La Salle University Dasmariñas on March 26, wherein delegates of the host schools will be joined by other students from universities in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Among the speakers for the digital caravan is ABS-CBN journalist Jacque Manabat and ABS-CBN head of International Sales and Distribution Pia Laurel. Former PMC delegates who are now experts in their fields will also inspire students including PACE president Mark Lester Chico, ABS-CBN supervising producer EJ Mallari, and ABS-CBN reporter Raya Capulong.

According to ABS-CBN head of Integrated Corporate Communications Kane Errol Choa, ABS-CBN and PACE are “excited to bring the PMC digital caravan to young students this year and provide them with engaging, relevant, and relatable sessions that will benefit them in school and in life.”

He added, “ABS-CBN’s PMC has evolved over the years much as communication technology and Filipino’s media consumption. However, one thing remains constant, ABS-CBN will continue to be in the service of the Filipino students, professors, and universities through the PMC.”

PACE president Mark Lester Chico is also hopeful that the PMC Digital Caravan will be a meaningful experience for students as PACE continues to partner with ABS-CBN and PACE-member schools.

“We are very happy that this caravan will continue with three of our partner schools from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. On behalf of PACE, ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa inyo at sana ay maging masaya at makabuluhan po ang ating gagawing PMC Caravan,” Mark explained.

Kapamilya stars will also be gracing the digital caravan to surprise students and share messages of support with them.