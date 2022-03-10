Ex-Lian vice mayor named new GAB Commissioner

President Duterte appointed recently former Lian, Batangas Vice Mayor Raul Lagrisola as the new commissioner of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Raul Lagrisola

Lagrisola replaced former commissioner Mar Masanguid who resigned October last year to run for mayor in Davao Oriental.

Lagrisola was personally welcomed by GAB Chairman BahamMitra, Commissioner Eduard Trinidad and employees at the GAB’s main office in Makati last Wednesday.

The former vice mayor is tasked to handle the administrative and finance departments of GAB.

Trinidad is presently the head of the operations department.

Lagrisola’s appointment comes at a time the government has agreed to place Metro Manila and nearby provinces under Alert Level 1 starting March 1.

“With the exemplary experience of Comm. Raul both in his public and private careers, I am sure that he will bring valuable contributions to the agency,”said Mitra.

Mitra added that with most professional sports back in action and fan attendance back to full capacity, they expect more work to do at GAB to fulfill our mandate to supervise and regulate.