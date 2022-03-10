Double treat for Olympic champ Diaz at SMC-PSA Awards Night

Hidilyn Diaz

Olympic gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz gets a double treat in the March 14 staging of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel.

The 31-year-old history maker from Zamboanga City will be the first ever recipient of the MILO Champion of Grit and Glory award for winning the country’s first ever Olympic gold.

The trophy is apart from the prestigious Athlete of the Year award to be bestowed on the Filipina weightlifter during the two-hour affair presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, and Cignal TV.

“MILO Philippines presents the award to Hidilyn Diaz in recognition of her historic Olympic triumph, borne of her unwavering spirit, dedication, and grit that serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the nation,” MILO said in a statement regarding the choice of Diaz as the deserving recipient of the special award.

As part of the package, Diaz will also receive a year’s supply of MILO products.

MILO officials led by Veronica Cruz, Senior Vice President, Business Executive Officer, MILO Philippines, and Lester P. Castillo, Assistant Vice President, Head of MILO Sports, MILO Philippine, will be on hand to award the trophy to the country’s maiden Olympic gold medalist.

Diaz leads the compact list of 38 awardees to be feted by the country’s oldest media organization in the traditional gala night backed by MILO (official choco milk), 1Pacman, Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Philracom, Rain or Shine, ICTSI, Chooks To Go, Smart, and MVP Sports Foundation.

The Filipina weightlifter will be receiving her third Athlete of the Year trophy to add to her previous award in 2016 and 2018, respectively.