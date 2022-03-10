10-stage LBC Ronda starts in Sorsogon, ends in Baguio on March 20

LBC Ronda Pilipinas race

SORSOGON CITY — After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 2022 finally hits the road today with the staging of its 11th edition.

The annual cycling spectacle unfurls with two stages — a 12.3-kilometer Individual Time Trial at 8 a.m. and the 59.4km Team Trial at 1 p.m. —with both stages starting off at the Provincial Capitol and ending at the Rampeolas Boulevard here.

A total of 104 cyclists from 13 teams including reigning Ronda king George Oconer and 2019 titlist Ronald Oranza of Navy Standard Insurance will battle it out for the P3.5 million cash purse including a cool P1 million champion’s purse and the bragging rights.

“Expect a thrilling race because we’re all excited for the return of LBC Ronda Pilipinas after we were forced to move it this year due to the pandemic,” said LBC Ronda project director Bernadette Guerrero.

While Oconer and Oranza loomed as the early favorites, there were expectations several riders would give the two a run for their money.

Among them are Dominic Perez and Jonel Carcueva of Go for Gold, Santy Barnachea and Jan Paul Morales of Excellent Noodles, Marvin Tapic and Cris Joven of Army, Rudy Roque of Dreyna, Sherwin Carrera of Eagle Cement, Warren Bordeos of Champs Café and Marcelo Felipe and Rustom Lim of Team Nueva Ecija.

Also out to steal the spotlight are Bike Kings Laguna, Vantage Ilocos Norte, VPharma, Team Quezon Province and Team Ilocos Sur.

For Navy coach Reinhard Gorantes, the race will be decided in the last three stages—the 174.4km Baler-Echague, Isabela Stage Eight, 193.2km Santiago, Isabela-Baguio Stage Nine and the Stage 10 Baguio criterium—where riders are expected to tackle mountainous paths on March 20.

“The race will be decided in the last three stages,” said Gorantes in the race sponsored by LBC Express, Inc., MVP Sports Foundation, Quad X, Smart, Twin Cycle Gear, Standard Insurance, Print2Go, Elves Bicycles, Elitewheels, Orome, Maynilad, PhilHydro and Garmin.

Petron, Boy Kanin, Green Planet Bikeshop, Prolite, Fujiwara, Black Mamba, Lightwater and LBC Foundation are also backing the event along with PhilCycling and the Games and Amusements Board.