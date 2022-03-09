Yuka Saso eyes bounce back in Thailand

Yuka Saso (AFP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Yuka Saso tries to bounce back from a dismal showing the last time when she competes in the $1.6 million Honda LPGA Thailand starting Thursday at the Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand.

The 20-year-old Fil-Japanese tees off at 9:36 a.m. (10:36 a.m. in Manila) with American Danielle Kang and Thai Moriya Jutanugarn.

Saso was not at her best form last week, finishing 43rd in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. She was 13 strokes behind eventual champion Jin Young Ko at 43rd place.

Saso is looking for her first win since her historic US Women’s Open title feat last year.

Her best showing since that epic win was third at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida late January.

It has been tough ride for Saso in her last two tournaments. Prior to her Singapore stint, she missed the cut in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony last month.

But the Tokyo Olympian is expected to go all-out in the 72-hole tournament that has defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn spearheading the tough field along with three-time winner Amy Yang.

Also entered in the tournament are Nasa Hataoka, Minjee Lee, Brooke M. Henderson and Celine Boutier to name a few.