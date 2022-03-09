Irving’s 50-point masterclass powers Nets past Hornets; Warriors end skid

Kyrie Irving scores against Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. (AFP)

Warriors 112, Clippers 97

Bucks 142, Thunder 115

Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111

Suns 102, Magic 99

Cavaliers 127, Pacers 124

Nets 132, Hornets 121

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Kyrie Irving erupted for 50 points as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 132-121 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

The fifth 50-point game of Irving’s career came courtesy of a superb shooting performance, with the seven-time All-Star shooting 15 of 19 attempts from the field including nine from outside the arc.

The Nets improved to 33-33 with the victory, which keeps them firmly on track for a place in the postseason play-in tournament.

Brooklyn is eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, just ahead of the Hornets in ninth.

Irving was backed by Andre Drummond, who scored 20 points and hauled in 14 rebounds, while Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown both had 14 points apiece.

Nets coach Steve Nash took encouragement from the performance.

“We showed the level we can play at when we play extremely hard and play connected,” said Nash, who reserved praise for Irving’s 50-point masterclass.

The Nets now face a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, marking a reunion with James Harden — traded away from the Nets in January.

In San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors finally snapped their five-game losing streak with a 112-97 defeat of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Klay Thompson scored 20 points and Stephen Curry added 15 while Jonathan Kuminga delivered 20 off the bench for the Warriors, who improved to 44-22 with the victory.

The Warriors are third in the Western Conference, while the Clippers remain in eighth place.

Meantime, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points as the Milwaukee Bucks thumped the hapless Oklahoma City Thunder. 142-115. to notch a fifth straight win.

Khris Middleton added 25 points while Bobby Portis finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in a romp for the Bucks, who remain third in the Eastern Conference.

In Indianapolis, Cleveland maintained their playoff drive with a 127-124 win over the Pacers courtesy of a career-high 41-point display from Darius Garland.

Garland also contributed 13 assists and five rebounds as all five members of the Cavs starting line-up cracked double figures.

The Cavaliers are sixth in the Eastern Conference table on 38-27, with a comfortable four-win advantage over the seventh-placed Toronto Raptors, who are just outside the playoffs spots in seventh.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers scoring with 25 points.

In Orlando meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns bounced back from Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with a 102-99 defeat of the Magic.

With the Suns still without the injured Chris Paul and Devin Booker (health protocols), it was left to Deandre Ayton to step up for Phoenix.

Ayton finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds while Landry Shamet also posted 21.