Getting to know Calista

By NEIL RAMOS

Olive, Laiza, Anne, Denise, Elle, and Dain are Calista and they are here to conquer the world of pop music.

But why Calista?

Olive said Calista is apt as it means ‘”most beautiful or feminine.”

“We are all girls, we are all beautiful and empowered but very feminine so it fits,” she explained.

With all eyes set on world domination, the members have undergone extensive skills enhancement activities under globally-renowned choreographer Nesh Janiola and voice coaches Arnie Mendaros and Marnie Jereza.

They also underwent body conditioning to build their stamina; and personality development and public relations classes with world-class coaches and experts.

“They’re exceedingly tough and we’re all very much proud of them. With all their hard work, we’re sure that they’re ready to wow the Philippines and the world,” their manager Tyronne Escalante shared.

The girls are out with their debut single, “Race Car,” written and produced by Marcus Davis.

“It’s about them, basically,” said Tyronne. “They are on the rise and they’re getting there fast just like a race car.”

Anne added, “Calista also promotes women empowerment and ‘Race Car’ is meant to be an anthem. It’s for all girls who have a strong drive to reach the top and aren’t afraid to get what they want.”

The accompanying music video is now available on YouTube.

Note that Calista is already preparing for their first-ever concert, the upcoming “Vax to Normal” to be held April 26 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Vax to Normal” will also be telecast on TV5 and features special performances by Yeng Constantino, AC Bonifacio, Elmo Magalona, Andrea Brillantes, Darren Espanto, and Ken San Jose.

Produced by Merlion Events Production Inc. and directed by Nico Faustino, with Soc Mina as musical director, “Vax to Normal” is a tribute concert for the country’s frontliners, especially healthcare workers who are in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

“We’re slowly working our way back to how things were before the pandemic. And this wouldn’t have been possible if not for our brave frontliners. They deserve all the praise, and this is our way of saying thanks. It’s been a tough two years, and we think it’s important to hold events like this concert to spread hope,” shares Anne.

Tyronne said, “Calista represents all women that are claiming their space. They’re here and they’re ready to prove themselves.”

To know more, check out calistasocials.com and follow them on Facebook (Calista PH), Instagram (@calistamusicofficial), Twitter (@calistasocials), TikTok (@calistamusicofficial), and YouTube (Calista PH).