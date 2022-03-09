DJ Karen Bordador’s ordeal relived in ‘MMK’

Languishing in prison for five years for a crime she did not commit was probably the most difficult part of former “PBB kumunity” housemate Karen Bordador’s life.

With faith in God, Karen never gave up and is now ready to tell her story a two-part International Women’s month special with Kaila Estrada portraying her on “MMK” this March 12 and 19.

Karen said that sharing her life story in “MMK” was a dream come true.

She said, “I can’t believe that my story would be shared finally. I’m a big fan of ‘MMK.’ Inside the cell, we watched it every Saturday and we would talk about how we would dream to be part of it.”

“This sharing is not to set me free, but it is to set a lot of people free and make them realize that life is great. People out there, their minds are imprisoned even if they are not in prison. I just want to let them know what happened to me five years ago and look where you’re at, you are in a more privileged situation. Let’s set each other free,” she added.

Kaila, who is portraying Karen in the show, expressed admiration for Karen’s strength and positivity.

“She is an epitome of a strong woman for me. I cannot imagine going through what she went through. The fact that she is positive and her fighting spirit to fight regardless of what was thrown at her. It was so inspiring My main takeaway is there is always light at the end of the tunnel. She found a purpose and she was of service to other people and to herself given what she was facing,” she said.

Karen, who was a contestant of ABS-CBN’s reality contest “I Do,” was living a wonderful life as a DJ and model, but her life took a 360˚turn after visiting her boyfriend one morning after doing her radio show. Just within seconds of her arrival, police swooped down the place and arrested them in connection with an illegal drugs buy-bust operation.

Her life went downhill since then. Her reputation was tarnished. Proving her innocence was a long and arduous battle. See how her unwavering faith in God opened her eyes through the small blessings she got inside the cell and how she was determined to bounce back following the court’s acquittal.

Directed by Raz dela Torre, joining Kaila in this episode is Karen, Lou Yanong, and Shamaine Buencamino.

Watch “MMK” on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, and iWantTFC.

Outside the Philippines, it is available on cable and IPTV via The Filipino Channel.