Chery Tiggo starts title-retention bid vs Cignal HD on March 16

Led by Jaja Santiago, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers are confident to defend their title.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Chery Tiggo launches its title-retention bid against Cignal HD as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference opens shop on March 16 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Chery Tiggo Crossovers and Cignal spikers clash at 6 p.m. after the 3 p.m. duel of Black Mamba Army and F2 Logistics.

Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers will see action the following day against PLDT Power Hitters at 6 p.m.

The Petro Gazz Angels collide with the BaliPure Water Defenders at 3 p.m.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans, also fancied to figure prominently in the tournament, collide with the Black Mamba Army on March 18 at 3 p.m., followed by Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics at 6 p.m.

The 9 teams will be divided into two groups and play a single round robin elimination format.

Pool A is composed of Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho, Black Mamba, Cignal and F2 Logistics, while Pool B has Creamline, Petro Gazz, PLDT and BaliPure.