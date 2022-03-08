Thrills and spills in ‘Ambulance’

“Ambulance” takes Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzales, across the streets of LA under scorching heat in an intense high-speed, breakneck chase with authorities after a bank heist turned awfully wrong.

Director-producer Michael Bay helms “Ambulance.”

He is known for bringing unprecedented cinematic experience with blockbuster films such as “Transformers,” “A Quiet Place” and “6 Underground.”

In “Ambulance,” the filmmaker pits the characters under a series of extreme situations when Gyllenhaal’s character Danny, a career criminal plans the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles’ history.

At the same time, Danny’s brother Will, played by Abdul- Mateen II is trying to raise money for his wife’s medical bills and desperately asks Danny as his last resort.

Confident of his plan, Danny takes Will to be his designated driver and most trusted ally in what could be the last and most dangerous heist he will take on.

Soon enough, with all crew, vehicles and weapons in place, Danny’s team sets out in stealth for the 32-million-dollar bank theft in broad daylight.

But unforeseen incidents derail their plan that resulted in an all-out battle of brawn and wits against the police force, the desperate brothers soon encounter an ambulance driven by Cam Thompson (Gonzalez) with a wounded cop.

Escaping a massive and merciless hunt from the authorities, Danny and Will execute the craziest of escapes while trying to keep the injured hostage cop safe and alive.

Ambulance’s screenplay is by Chris Fedak, based on the original story and screenplay for the 2005 Danish thriller “Ambulancen” by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen.

A Universal Pictures International release, “Ambulance” opens in Philippine cinemas (nationwide) starting March 16.