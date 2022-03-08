Staying healthy, fit with Dimples Romana

Like most moms, Dimples Romana has to exert huge effort finding time to juggle her many responsibilities while ensuring the safety of her family particularly amid the pandemic.



An awarding-winning and internationally acclaimed dramatic actress who has starred in a steady string of blockbuster films and top-rating TV series such as “One More Chance,” “The Mall, The Merrier,” “Block Z,” “Bagani,” and “Kadenang Ginto,” and “Viral Scandal,” among many others, Dimples is quite busy.

She is thankful with continued work despite the difficulties given the uncertainty of the times but she makes sure she still gets to prioritize her two kids.

But how?

Dimples shares, “I believe that everything could be balanced with the right blend of time management. Work is essential but my family is the most important in my life. To make sure I fulfill all my duties and responsibilities, I make great effort to stay healthy and active not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well.”

Her secret? Santé Barley Max.

An all-natural, nutritional food supplement, Santé Barley Max is barley grass harvested at a young age and produced in powder and capsule forms.

Being rich in vitamins and minerals, Santé Barley Max helps middle-aged, health-conscious individuals enjoy a good quality of life.

It helps in enhancing the immune system and provides protection from illnesses and diseases.

Note Santé Barley Max also contains stevia, which is a natural plant-based sweetener, low in calories and does not raise blood sugar levels.

Dimples is now endorsing the product and she’s thrilled about it.

“The reason why I am so ecstatic now that I am officially a part of the Santé Barley Max family because the brand is really effective in strengthening the immune system and providing the vitamins and nutrients that our bodies need every day. One sachet per day or a single capsule before a meal of Santé Barley Max really makes a world of difference.”



Santé International, on the other hand, is equally thrilled to have Dimples on board.

“We know that Dimples Romana is the perfect artist to represent Santé Barley Max because her values and personality align well with the brand,” says Santé International CEO Joey Marcelo. “Looking at her, you know that she is someone who lives to serve. She’s also very nurturing not only to her family but also to her colleagues, friends, and followers. We also see her as a catalyst who could influence people to change for the better; and people admire her because of her genuine love, care, and sincerity. And that, exactly, is what Santé Barley Max is all about.”

Santé Barley Max is available in all leading drugstores, supermarkets, and convenience stores nationwide as well as on @SanteOfficial Shopee and Lazada.