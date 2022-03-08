Explosive action, laughter in ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

Get ready for roaring laughter and explosive action as the killer duo of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson team-up with the eternal hottie Salma Hayek in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.”

Opening in theaters March 9, from Viva International Pictures and MVP Entertainment, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is the sequel to the 2017 breakout hit “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

Set four years after the events of the original film, still-under-scrutiny and unlicensed bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) once again meets up with assassin Darius Kincaid (Jackson) as they embark on a new adventure to save Darius’ wife, Sonia (Hayek) from new threats.

As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas).

Also joining in on the fun and mayhem is Morgan Freeman in a surprise role.

According to director Patrick Hughes, ideas for the sequel had already popped up while “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” was still in the editing process.

He was curious as to what might have happened to the characters after the first movie, and that’s what naturally made him do the sequel.

Patrick is recognized in Hollywood for hit action films like “Red Hill” and “The Expendables 3.”

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” are his first takes on action-comedy.

According to him, action-comedy films have both of what he loves: working with great actors and blowing stuff up.