Boxer Marcial gets CTG’s Fan Favorite Award

EUMIR MARCIAL

As the country’s emerging boxing idol, Olympian Eumir Felix Marcial is going to be the recipient of a special award in next week’s San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel.

The 26-year-old pride of Lunzuran, Zamboanga City will be honored with the Fan Favorite ‘Manok ng Bayan’ Award during the March 14 affair presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), and Cignal TV.

Marcial is the latest personality to be given the recognition courtesy of Chooks To Go, which in the past also cited Terrence Romeo, Kai Sotto, PH 3×3 basketball team, and legendary boxing champion Manny Pacquiao with the same special award.

The middleweight fighter became the heaviest Filipino to win a medal in the Olympics, bagging a bronze in the 75 kg class of the Tokyo Olympics.

In between his preparations for the Summer Games, Marcial also decided to turn pro and won his debut in December 2020 with a unanimous decision against Andrew Whitfield in Los Angeles.

He’s currently preparing for his next pro fight tentatively set in April.

“It’s an honor to name Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial as the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Fan Favorite ‘Manok ng Bayan awardee. We’re aware his Olympic journey is just the beginning of what would be a colorful and successful professional career,” said Chooks-to-Go in a statement.

Other than the ‘Manok ng Bayan’ award, Marcial will be part of the list to be given major awards by the country’s oldest media organization during the special rite also backed by MILO (official choco milk), 1Pacman, Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Philracom, Rain or Shine, ICTSI, Chooks To Go, MVP Sports Foundation, and Smart.

Along with Marcial, others receiving Major Awards are fellow Olympic medal winners Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, pool champion Carlo Biado, tennis star and grand slam winner Alex Eala, and world boxing champions Nonito Donaire Jr., Jerwin Ancajas, and John Riel Casimero.

Meanwhile, all awardees, athletes, officials, guests, and PSA members are required to bring along and present their vaccination card to be allowed entry inside the event venue.