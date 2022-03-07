EJ Obiena dedicates record-breaking feat to Ukrainians

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

EJ Obiena dedicates his latest feat to Ukraine, a country that is fighting off Russia’s invasion.

PHOTO FROM EJ OBIENA’S FACEBOOK PAGE

“My heart and thoughts are with you,” Obiena wrote on his Facebook post, accompanying it with an emoji of the Ukrainian flag.

“Silence never helped the oppressed or the abused… Stay strong, Ukraine.”

Ukraine is very close to Obiena’s heart his long-time coach, Vitaly Petrov, being an Ukrainian.

Over the weekend, Obiena clinched the silver medal at the Perche Elite Tour in Rouen, France with a season-best 5.91 meters behind United States’ Chris Nilsen (6.05m).

His feat also shattered his national indoor record of 5.86m he made at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland last year.

Obiena was seen kissing his blue and yellow baller bracelet after clearing 5.91m.

With six tournaments so far in the indoor season, Obiena has already captured two titles – the Orlen Cup and the Orlen Copernicus Cup both in Poland last month.