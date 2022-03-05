Sixers rally to stun Cavaliers, extend win streak to 5 games

Tyrese Maxey and James Harden (AFP)

76ers 125, Cavaliers 119

Pistons 111, Pacers 106

Hawks 117, Wizards 114

Magic 103, Raptors 97

Bucks 118, Bulls 112

T-Wolves 138, Thunder 101

Pelicans 124, Jazz 90

Nuggets 116, Rockets 101

Suns 115, Knicks 114

NEW YORK (AFP) – Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers overturned a 21-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 125-119, on Friday.

Maxey found his scoring touch after the interval with 24 points in the second half as the Sixers extended their winning streak to five games.

New recruit James Harden enjoyed another influential performance with 25 points, 11 assists and three turnovers to maintain his unbeaten start with the Sixers.

Joel Embiid added 22 points while Georges Niang had 17 off the bench and Tobias Harris added 15.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers scorers with 26 points while Isaac Okoro added 22. Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman had 20 points apiece.

The Cavs appeared ready to run away with the game after an explosive first quarter, erupting for 43 points to go 21 points clear before Philadelphia gradually clawed back the lead to trail 71-63 at the break.

Maxey then sparked the Sixers into life after halftime as Philadelphia outscored the visitors 62-48 to close out the win.

Maxey said the Sixers’ tighter defensive display after the break proved the difference.

The win lifted the Sixers to second in the Eastern Conference at 39-23 before Saturday’s road trip against leaders Miami in Florida.

Elsewhere Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a 34-point display as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Chicago Bulls, 118-11,2 in another heavyweight Eastern Conference duel.

Antetokounmpo hauled in 16 rebounds and finished with five assists and two steals as the reigning champions showed their pedigree with a gutsy win on the road.

Jrue Holiday added 26 points for Milwaukee while Khris Middleton finished with 22 as the Bucks moved into third place in the standings at 39-25, leapfrogging Chicago in fourth.

Zach LaVine (30 points) and DeMar DeRozan (29) led the Chicago scorers.

The Bulls led by eight points early in the fourth quarter, but were unable to ram home the advantage in the closing stages as Milwaukee finished the stronger.