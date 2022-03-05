My goodness! Santisima suffers TKO loss to American foe

By CARLO ANOLIN



American boxer Joet Gonzales worked on the inside while coming through with power punches to overwhelm Filipino Jeo Santisima and capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) International featherweight belt in their 10-round bout at the Save Mart Arena, in Fresno, California Friday, March 4 there (Saturday PH time).

SANTISIMA



Gonzales scored a ninth-round technical knockout win over Santisima as referee Edward Collantes, in a shocking turn of events, halted the match at the 2:05 mark.

The Californian native boxer landed a solid counter overhand right which stunned Santisima for a bit but the Filipino remained standing still and ready to brawl.

Santisima and his corner were caught by surprise upon Collantes’ declaration to stop the match although a warning was already issued in the 8th due to the damage endured by the Filipino for lack of defense.

Gonzales was consistent with his cracking jabs, punishing Santisima from all angles with his precise inside boxing and tactical counterpunches.

In the seventh round, Gonzales unleashed fireworks and threw booming punches but Santisima remained unfazed all throughout.

Gonzales, still in assault mode, worked on the inside once more and landed clean headshots with overhands and hooks.

With little head movement coming from Santisima, Gonzales fired a couple of combinations with 30 seconds left in the eight.

It was after that round when Collantes issued the warning as the Aroroy, Masbate native pugilist sustained swollen eyes and bloodied nose but insisted to push through with the decisive ninth round.

In the first few rounds, the MP Promotions-backed boxer showed great discipline by keeping his distance accompanied with zapping jabs and powerful body shots.

Gonzales, however, leveled Santisima’s strategy and traded punches with the Filipino until he found the much-needed momentum heading into the fifth.

Gonzales, 28, improved to a 25-2 record on top of 15 KOs while Santisima, 25, suffered the fourth defeat of his career with 21 wins and 18 KOs.