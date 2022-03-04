Rhian Ramos in gripping legal drama ‘Artikulo 247’

How do you move forward and live your life when the ghosts of the past haunt you?

Beginning March 7, GMA Network sets the gold standard for a riveting legal drama with the launch of the newest Afternoon Prime series “Artikulo 247.”

A repealed law under the Revised Penal Code, Article 247 states that “any legally married person who having surprised his spouse in the act of committing sexual intercourse with another person, shall kill any of them or both of them in the act or immediately thereafter, or shall inflict upon them any serious physical injury, shall suffer the penalty of destierro (banishment).”

The series showcases the emotional journey of a woman who bravely moves on from her past entanglement with her boss and his wife. But soon enough, her past slowly creeps in and catches up with her peaceful life.

It is topbilled by Rhian Ramos as Jane Ortega, the aspiring career woman who will get involved with a married man; accomplished actor Benjamin Alves as Noah Borromeo, a principled man who is also recovering from a lost love like Jane.

As their paths cross, they will build a new life together and help each other on the road to healing.

Also part of the cast is highly-talented actress Kris Bernal as Klaire Almazan/Carmen Villarama, the cunning and manipulative wife who catches her cheating husband and ends up killing him.

Then there’s Mark Herras, who gets to showcase his range as he steps into a more mature role as Ellijah Borromeo, the perfect son and brother of Noah who will fall madly in love with Carmen.

Rhian reveals feeling challenged with her role in the series.

“It was a very difficult and challenging role pero hindi ako nagdalawang-isip na tanggapin ang project na ito dahil dito ako may matututunan. Script wise, it was an enjoyable script to get into and to perform.”

Kris expresses her gratitude to the Kapuso Network for entrusting her this TV project.

“I’m grateful to GMA kasi nabigyan ulit ako ng bagong soap…Ang ganda ganda ng role na binigay nila sakin, ang ganda ganda nung show. May mga emotions na nagulat din ako na kaya ko palang gawin. May mga emotions na nailabas ako na hindi ko pa nagawa before maybe because I’m used to be the ‘goody one’ or ako lagi yung bida, ako lagi yung kawawa so parang lahat bago sa akin. Ako na ngayon ang nananakit.”

Benjamin, in turn, teases Kapuso viewers on what to expect with his role.

“Sa character ko, makikita nila yung different side siguro, different attack, iba yung makikita nila. Medyo gray yung character na ito instead of being white most of the time and it’s my first time working with Rhian kaya hopefully magustuhan nila yung journey nina Jane at Noah. The title alone, ‘Artikulo 247,’ is enough to get you engaged and to love our show.”

Meanwhile, Mark shares how he approached the role of Elijah.

“My character here is very different from the other roles na nagawa ko. Unang-una siguro hindi ako magaslaw dito, hindi ako maharot. It’s a very mature role na binigay sa akin, very loving like sa asawa at sa family. Talagang makikita niyo dito yung character ni Elijah na family guy siya.”

Bringing more color to the series are Mike Tan as Julian, Klaire’s longtime lover who’s also a master manipulator and the brain behind her schemes; Glydel Mercado as Rose Ortega, the supportive mother of Jane; Maureen Larrazabal as Pinky, Rose’s friend and business partner; Denise Barbacena as ChiChi, Carmen’s right-hand woman; Brent Valdez as Jigs, the friendly bartender in the resort; Victor Silayan as Alfred, Klaire’s husband who will have an affair with Jane; Rain Matienzo as Tanya, Jane’s bestfriend; Topper Fabregas as Atty. Marcel, Jane’s lawyer and family friend. The original drama is under the supervision of the GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Camille D. Hermoso, and Executive Producer Mavic Tagbo. The series is a product of the visionary minds of GMA’s creative team – Creative Director Aloy Adlawan;Creative Head Dode Cruz; Head Writer Des Garbes-Severino; Writers Benson Longronio, and Jmee Katanyag.

Witness the engrossing plot twists and revelations in “Artikulo 247,” under the helm of director Jorron Lee Monroy and associate director Ralfh Manuel Malabungan – beginning March 7 after “Little Princess” on GMA.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.