Pinoy Youth Dreamers Tatluhan goes to Bacolod

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Pinoy Youth Dreamers Tatluhan 3×3 basketball tournament is set to launch its next leg in Bacolod City next month.

The Bacolod leg is part of PYD’s continuous efforts to help the country in collecting FIBA Olympic points which started since it got the FIBA endorsement in 2019.

PYD has been active in the 3×3 circuit, organizing tatluhan events in Mandaluyong and Lucena, Quezon last December and in Rodriguez, Rizal and Guiguinto, Bulacan just last month.

It already amassed a total of 130,616 FIBA generated points and each player who had participated and competed in any PYD Tatluhan tournaments has shared points for the country’s FIBA Olympic ranking.

In fact, in this year’s FIBA online ranking system, the country’s no.1 contributor in the U23 Men’s category Roan Dancel Dagdagan also came from PYD.

PYD is encouraging the youth to join the Bacolod leg and other upcoming Tatluhan events in hopes to boost the country’s FIBA Olympic bid in 3×3 basketball.

“We’re encouraging you to join PYD’s upcoming Tatluhan (3×3) tournaments to not only be able to contend in the World FIBA Ranking, but be a part of the few citizens who share points in the country’s FIBA Olympic Points,” said PYD in a post on its Facebook page.