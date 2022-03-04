Miami spoils KD’s return; Tatum celebrates 24th birthday in style

Kevin Durant (AFP)

Hawks 130, Bulls 124

Celtics 120, Grizzlies 107

Pistons 108, Raptors 106

Heat 113, Nets 107

Mavericks 122, Warriors 113

Kings 115, Spurs 112

Clippers 132, Lakers 111

LOS ANGELS (AFP) – The short-handed Miami Heat spoiled Brooklyn superstar Kevin Durant’s return from injury Thursday, holding on for a 113-107 NBA victory over the Nets at the Barclays Center.

Bam Adebayo scored 30 points and Tyler Herro added 27 for Eastern Conference leader Miami, which was without starters Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.

Without their stars, the Heat trailed by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but they closed the first half on a 19-10 scoring run and were down by just seven at halftime.

Durant, who had missed 21 games with a sprained knee ligament, showed no sign of rust as he scored 17 of his 31 points in the first half.

But Miami opened the third quarter on a 21-7 scoring run to take control, leading by as many as 12 points in the fourth period.

Brooklyn cut the deficit to two points with 2:23 remaining, but could get no closer.

The Nets had gone just 5-16 without Durant, sinking in the Eastern Conference standings.

Prior to the contest Durant said he felt “energized” but cautioned that he couldn’t reverse the Nets’ fortunes on his own.

Kyrie Irving was again sidelined at home because of New York’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, and Durant was back in action for the first time since James Harden was traded to Philadelphia in February.

Nevertheless Durant and the Nets got off to a strong start, connecting on 57.4% of their shots in the first half, when they made nine three-pointers.

In Boston, Jayson Tatum celebrated his 24th birthday with 37 points and the Celtics dominated Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, 120-107.

Tatum added six rebounds and five assists for the Celtics, who notched their 13th win in 15 games.

Al Horford made four three-pointers on the way to 21 points with 15 rebounds for the Celtics. Marcus Smart had 18 points and 12 assists.

Memphis’ explosive star Morant led all scorers with 38 points — 30 of those coming in the second half after he struggled from the field before the break.

Morant’s slow start and 11 first-half Memphis turnovers proved too much to overcome, especially with Tatum coming up with 27 of his points in the second half.

In Atlanta, the Hawks turned the tables on Chicago, denying the Bulls a four-game season sweep with a 130-124 victory.

Trae Young scored 39 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic drilled a three-pointer to put Atlanta up for good with 1:41 remaining.

Young made seven three-pointers, handed out 13 assists and made all 10 of his free-throws as the Hawks handed the Bulls a third straight defeat.