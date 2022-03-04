GMA’s Kapuso Bigay Premyo Panalo now on its third season

GMA Network opens the year with a winning salvo, launching Season 3 of Kapuso Bigay Premyo Panalo.

This season, the promo offers a fresh new vibe via its danceable music video featuring representatives from member schools of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

GMA’s 10-week raffle promo will continue to extend help and give hope to Filipinos as it gives away over PHP 8 million worth of prizes.

Over 2,000 winners stand to win any of the daily cash prizes, weekly pangkabuhayan at sari-sari store paninda cash packages, and a brand-new house and lot from Camella in the grand draw.

To join, participants must simply follow these easy steps:

Buy any of the participating products: AJI-GINISA® Flavor Seasoning Mix, NESCAFÉ® Original, BEAR BRAND® Fortified Powdered Milk Drink, and LADY’S CHOICE.

Enclose the required proof-of-purchase and piece of paper with complete contact details in a plain white envelope.

The participant can also write the name of his or her sari-sari store partner, store address, and store owner’s contact number for a chance to win additional prizes.

On the envelope, write “KAPUSO BIGAY PREMYO PANALO,” the brand of the enclosed proof-of-purchase, and area of residence (NCR, Luzon, Visayas, or Mindanao).

Submit the entries through designated drop boxes in selected Mercury Drug branches nationwide or at the GMA Network Annex Building in Quezon City. The promo now has more drop boxes nationwide to extend its reach to Kapuso participants!

Wait for the announcement of promo winners which will be done weekly via Facebook Live on the official GMA Promos Facebook Page www.facebook.com/GMAPromos.

Participants can also visit www.gmanetwork.com/GMAPromos to get the complete list of winners, detailed mechanics, and other promo details.

Entries will be accepted until May 6.

The announcement of grand winners will be on May 28.

The public is also reminded to be careful of scam texts and fake Facebook accounts using the names of GMA Network, GMA Promos, or Kapuso Bigay Premyo Panalo to solicit money.

GMA will notify winners via voice call and SMS using its official numbers, and will not ask for money or anything in exchange to claim prizes.