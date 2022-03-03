Yuka Saso 4 shots behind Thai leader in Singapore’s HSBC tilt

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Yuka Saso (AFP)

Yuka Saso carded an eagle-aided 1-under-par 71 for a share of 29th place at the start of the HSBC Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club, Tenjong Course in Singapore Thursday.

The 20-year-old Fil-Japanese, who now represents Japan, fired an eagle 3 on the fifth hole and followed it up with a birdie on the eighth before stumbling with bogeys on 12th and 14th.

She is tied by seven others — all four strokes behind solo leader Patty Tavatanakit, who posted a bogey-free 67.

American Danielle Kang was a shot off Tavatanakit after a rollercoaster 68 that included seven birdies and three bogeys.

Tied with Kang at second were two-time winner Inbee Park and A Lim Kim.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, meanwhile, shot a 69 and found herself at the crowded fifth place along with Sarah Schmelzel, Amy Yang, former world No. 1 Lydia Ko, Su Oh, Brooke Henderson, Megang Khang, Ashleigh Buhai, Atthaya Thitikul, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Jennifer Kupcho, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Xiyu Lin and Angel Yin.

Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim, meanwhile, posted an even-par 72 for a share of 37th place.