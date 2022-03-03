What keeps Vic Sotto going

By NEIL RAMOS

Vic Sotto is among busiest stars today.

Apart from his responsibilities as host of long-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga,” he is also very much hands-on where it concerns the hit series “Daddy’s Gurl.”

That he has to juggle his time also as husband and father at 67 requires him to take extra care of his health.

Vic admitted to being more attentive relating to his diet inasmuch as he also tries to find time to exercise regularly.

“Hindi na tayo bumabata and as much as possible we should be more aware concerning health and well being,” he told us. “Lalo na ako, may maliit pa ako, si Tali and she always wants to play so, dapat may lakas pa ako para sumabay.”

To enhance his efforts to keep fit, Vic is taking a dietary supplement, Boss Max 3, now in capsule and coffee (creamy and strong) form.

Vic attests to Boss Max 3’s health benefits: “Malaking tulong ang BossMax3 in juggling work and family life. It helps strengthen my bones, joints, heart and meron itong antioxidants to help boost my immune system.”

He loves it too that Boss Max 3 is organic.

Vic said: “At this day and age, kailangan nating maging mabusisi sa ating mga iniinom na vitamins and supplements. Hindi yung kung ano-ano lang, lalo na yung chemically-induced. Ang Boss Max 3 is purely organic.”



Mr. German Panghulan, the Corbridge Group Phils Inc. President added, “BossMax3 with Mangosteen Xanthone is a comprehensive package. Apart from what Vic mentioned, it also enhances mental health. The supplement also focuses on aiding blood sugar control.”

BossMax 3 Mangosteen Xanthone is available in leading drugstores nationwide.