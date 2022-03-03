SPORTS BRIEFS: Tiger Woods bags $8 million popularity prize

MIAMI (AFP) – Tiger Woods hasn’t played in a US PGA Tour event in more than a year, but the golf great still won the inaugural Player Impact Program bonus that rewards a player’s popularity.

TIGER WOODS

The 15-time major champion collects a $8 million top prize, the tour announced on Wednesday.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, who had appeared to indicate in a December social media post that he had finished first, finished second for a $6 million bonus — and a Twitter poke from Woods.

“Whoops,” Woods tweeted, along with a screenshot of Mickelson’s December post in which he thanked “all the crazies and real supporters too, who helped me win the PIP.”

Russian billionaire to help Ukraine war victims

LONDON (AFP) — Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he had made the “incredibly difficult” decision to sell the Premier League club, pledging that proceeds would go to victims of the war in Ukraine.

Roman Abramovich

The billionaire believes it is in the “best interest” of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since he bought it in 2003.

The dramatic development comes days after Abramovich said he was handing over control of Chelsea to trustees of its charitable foundation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart,” Abramovich said in a statement.

“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners.”

Pinoy fencer finishes 71st

Maxine Esteban

Maxine Esteban finished 71st in a field of 140 fencers at the close of the World Seniors Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico recently.

The 21-year-old Ateneo student won four of six matches in the group stage of the women’s individual foil event to advance to the knockout phase. She was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Italian Elena Tangherlini, 15-6.

At the Italian Nationals held a week prior to the Mexican event, Esteban fared well, finishing 16th out of 121 participants. (Kristel Satumbaga)

PSC’s Rise Up Shape Up

The Philippine Sports Commission’s Rise Up Shape Up web series tackles the vital role of women in sports and society as it joins the celebration of Women’s Month in its episodes this coming Saturday and Sunday.

On March 5, the spotlight will be on the hardworking people behind successful sports programs, projects, and activities, particularly its Gintong Gawad 2021 “Babaeng Lider ng Isport sa Komunidad” awardee, Ma. Janelyn T. Fundal.

Fundal is a veteran in sports education and management. Through hard work and dedication, she became an Education Supervisor for Physical Education and School Sports in La Paz, Iloilo City. She also served as the Provincial Government Department Head for Iloilo Sports Development and Management Office in 2017.

On March 6, the webisode will give support to International Women’s Day as it rounds up a powerful line-up of top-notch women managing the national sports associations in the country in a special feature.