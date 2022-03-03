Marian Rivera joins Shopee family

After husband Dingdong Dantes and daughter Zia, Marian Rivera is now the newest face of Shopee.

She was introduced to the media during a recent virtual conference, with the e-platform announcing the 3.15 Consumer Day, their first mega sale for the year.

Note that everyone can be a part of 3.15 Consumer Day which features the widest variety of products, made better with free Shipping with ₱0 min. spend, ₱1 Deals, and 10% off daily starting March 3.

Shopee will also launch its #ShopeeCelebratesYou campaign to bring more cheer to users across the 3.15 period. Throughout the campaign, Shopee will surprise and delight its biggest fans on social media, while users stand a chance to win big prizes by taking part in various activities and contests across Shopee’s official platforms.

Marian will star in a brand new Shopee commercial for 3.15 Consumer Day which you can watch here.

She will also appear in the 3.15 TV Special happening at 5pm on Tuesday, March 15.

Marian says, “Siyempre excited ako maging part ng Shopee family kasi ako mismo fan ng Shopee.”

Did you know that there’s also a thing called Shopee Pets? Starting March 3, users can play the life simulation game where they can care for and raise their pets through daily activities for a chance to win Shopee Coins, ShopeePay Credits, and more!

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines adds, “At Shopee, our users are at the heart of all that we do. This drives us to keep innovating, so that we can create new features, services, and campaigns that bring joy to their lives. As more people shop online and enjoy our year-end festivals, we are introducing 3.15 Consumer Day to bring the same excitement and fun to the first half of the year. We are thrilled for our first 3.15 Consumer Day and we hope to deliver even more joy to everyone.”

For more information about Shopee 3.15 Consumer Day, visit https://shopee.ph/m/consumer-day