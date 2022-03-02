GMA rolls out digital voters’ education series

A few months before the country selects its next set of leaders, GMA News and Public Affairs Digital Media takes electoral literacy to another level as it rolls out its voters’ education campaign “#eLeksyonSerye.”

With more than 172 million followers across popular social media platforms, GMA News and Public Affairs utilizes a multimedia approach to equip voters with the right information for the upcoming Eleksyon 2022.

“This digital effort continues our commitment to the ‘Dapat Totoo’ campaign for Eleksyon 2022, in line with our goal of empowering Filipino voters to choose the right leaders that will chart the future of our country at this critical juncture in history,” said Marissa L. Flores, Sr. Vice President for GMA News and Public Affairs.

For its maiden season, #eLeksyonSerye kicks off with the ‘#eLeksyon2022 Quiz.’

Using Facebook (https://bit.ly/eLeksyon2022QuizFB) and IG (https://bit.ly/eLeksyon2022QuizIG) filters powered by GMA New Media, Inc. and fun duets on TikTok, the #eLeksyon2022 Quiz challenges netizens about their actual knowledge on elections.

How well do they know their rights and their responsibilities as voters? How familiar are they about the country’s political system? Their score will determine if they are indeed #Eleksyon2022 ready.

To make it more exciting and engaging, GMA News reporters, public affairs hosts, radio personalities, and celebrities are joining the challenge as well.

The #eLeksyon2022 Quiz is also available on GMA News Online via https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/publicaffairs/content/821816/e-leksyon-2022-quiz/story/

The largest news creator on TikTok Philippines, GMA Public Affairs leverages on its huge following to deliver facts in a fun, digestible manner. Partnering with one of the fastest-growing social media platforms, TikTok, the #eLeksyonSerye: Voters’ Education Series puts the spotlight on misinformation and disinformation, spotting fake news, and responsible social media usage.

In 2021, GMA News and Public Affairs became the largest news creator on TikTok in the Philippines. As of February 28, its TikTok accounts have reached a total of 1.7 billion views with over 90 million cumulative likes. GMA Public Affairs alone has over 2.5 million followers, 27.9 million likes, and 471 million total views.

GMA News, on the other hand, already has over 824,000 followers, with 9.3 million likes and over 222 million views.

And as Eleksyon 2022 draws near, #eLeksyonSerye also intensifies its information-dissemination campaign via its third and fourth seasons. Each season further encourages and empowers voters to advocate truth in selecting the next leaders–Dapat Totoo–because each vote affects the country’s future.

“The campaign showcases our innovation and reach on digital platforms. We engage users in a fun way while underscoring the main purpose of our elections: choosing leaders who will come up with meaningful policies that will affect the lives of every Filipino,” said Jaemark Tordecilla, Sr. Asst. Vice President for GMA News and Public Affairs Digital Media.

In this digital age, GMA Public Affairs reaffirms its commitment to use social media to effect change in our country.