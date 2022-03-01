TV5, Kumu, Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. join forces for ‘Top Class, The Rise to P-Pop Stardom’

TV5 continues to expand its platform in an effort to continuously serve premium quality content for their viewers through formidable content partnerships.

This time, through Cignal TV’s Cignal Entertainment, TV5 has partnered with content streaming platform Kumu and premiere multi-media company Cornerstone Entertainment for “Top Class, The Rise to P-Pop Stardom,” considered the biggest of its ilk in local television to date.

Kumu Commercial Chief Officer Paolo Pineda, TV5 President and CEO Robert Galang, Cornerstone Entertainment President Erickson Raymundo and Cornerstone Entertainment Vice President Jeff Vadillo.

“Top Class” is an original talent hunt series that will gather potential future male superstars and chart their trail into fame and glory.

Through the show, these young aspirants will take on challenges that will push them to the limits as they compete for the chance to become members of the next Filipino boy idol group.

Out of 30 aspirants, only five will punch through the top and spearhead what could be the next wave of Pinoy talents that will set local showbiz ablaze.

Cornerstone Entertainment Vice President Jeff Vadillo says, “Coming from a talent management perspective, we’ve handled a lot of some of the country’s biggest stars. And, through this show, we aim to get to create the future of P-Pop. That’s the goal.”

He added, “With proper training and with the experience that we have in terms of discovering talents and honing and training them, we feel that we have a good chance of really raising up the future of P-Pop through this show.”

Note, the growing popularity of Kumu, will empower more content creators around the world to showcase their talents.

Kumu Commercial Chief Officer Paolo Pineda, TV5 President and CEO Robert Galang, Cornerstone Entertainment President Erickson Raymundo and Cornerstone Entertainment Vice President Jeff Vadillo.

Combine it with the production and talent management expertise of Cornerstone Entertainment, talent agency behind some of the country’s brightest stars and also the creators of award-winning shows like “Niña Niño” and “Sing-Galing” via its production arm – CS Studios, this talent search series promises to give viewers top-of-the-line visual and aural treat.

The talent series will feature top notch Pinoy hosts and mentors who are known globally for their body of work to guide and prepare the dreamers for the world stage.

Kumu Commercial Chief Officer Paolo Pineda, TV5 President and CEO Robert Galang, Cornerstone Entertainment President Erickson Raymundo and Cornerstone Entertainment Vice President Jeff Vadillo with Markki Stroem

There will also be exciting surprise guests.

Catch all the drama and the joys of the young male candidates vying to be this generation’s newest P-pop boy group only on TV5.