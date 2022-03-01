Go for Gold riders ready to shine in LBC Ronda Pilipinas 2022

Team GO FOR GOLD (from left to right) Ismael Grospe, Daniel Cariño, Elmer Navarro, Jericho Lucero and Jonel Carcueva.

Youth-laden Go for Gold seeks to challenge the established giants in Philippine cycling as it sees action in the 10-stage LBC Ronda Pilipinas 2022 that starts in Sorsogon on March 11 and ends in Baguio on March 20.

“Same with others, we want to win but we are more excited because we know the competition will be stiffer this year,” said Go for Gold coach Ednalyn Hualda.

Hualda said the team desperately wants to perform well this edition since three of their best riders — Daniel Carino, Ismael Grospe and Jericho Jay Lucero — are graduating from the team built for promising young riders aged 23 years old and below.

The other members of the Jeremy Go-managed squad are Dominic Perez, Boots Ryan Cayubit, Jonel Carcueva and Ronnilan Quita.

“We really want to win this year because most of my riders are on their last year with us,” she said.

Go for Gold actually fared well in the last staging of the annual event — the 10th Anniversary Race — two years ago after Carino, Carcueva and Grospe all made it in the top 10.

And there is a chance they would fare better this year.

“We want to win but I think we have a chance of getting one of our rider to finish in the top three,” said Hualda.

Go for Gold will contend against a strong field headed by the mighty Navy Standard Insurance, which will be spearheaded by George Oconer and Ronald Oranza, the last two Ronda kings.

Also seeing action are Excellent Noodles, which will be led by former Ronda winners Jan Paul Morales and Santy Barnachea, Philippine Army, Team Nueva Ecija, Dreyna, Eagle Cement, Champ Café, Bike Kings Laguna, Vantage Ilocos Norte, VPharma, Team Quezon Province and Team Ilocos Sur.

A total of P3.5 million will be given away as cash prizes with P1 million going to the overall individual champion, P400,000 to the runner-up and P200,000 to the second runner-up.

The team champion gets P200,000 in this race presented by LBC Express, Inc. and supported by MVP Sports Foundation, Quad X, Twin Cycle Gear, Standard Insurance, Print2Go, Elves Bicycles, Elitewheels, Orome, Maynilad and Garmin.

Petron Boy Kanin, Green Planet Bikeshop, Prolite, Black Mamba, Lightwater and LBC Foundation are also backing the event along with the PhilCycling and Games and Amusements Board.