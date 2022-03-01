Gigi De Lana, Gigi Vibes, ready for ‘Domination’

Gigi De Lana and her band The Gigi Vibes are kicking off their “Domination” tour with ABS-CBN Events’ first on-ground concert in two years happening at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila March 5, 8 pm.

The Manila leg will be followed by their Middle East tour.

They are scheduled to rock the Jubilee stage at the Expo 2020 in Dubai on March 12 in partnership with DTI, the National Theatre of Abu Dhabi on March 18, and Crowne Plaza Bahrain on March 25 in partnership with Filipino Club Bahrain.

“Domination” will also have a special streaming on KTX.ph on April 23 (Saturday) featuring the Manila concert and snippets of the Middle East tour.

Gigi is already excited for her first major concert.

“I’m looking forward to singing in front of fans, looking through their eyes, and telling stories through my songs. That’s the best feeling every time I sing,” she said.

The new gen pop rock diva also shared her excitement to sing her album’s songs live for the first time to bring much-needed positive vibes to their fans.

She enthused, “Gusto naming magdominate ng good vibes sa buong mundo.”

Joining Gigi and The Gigi Vibes band is Jed Madela as special guest.

Gigi has been on a roll since becoming a viral sensation in 2021. She just released her self-titled debut album featuring her hit single “Sakalam.” She also recently gave life to “Nasa’yo Ako,” the official soundtrack of “Viral Scandal” and “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” which serves as the OST of “Hello Heart.”

Tickets for the Newport Performing Arts Theater are still up for grabs via Ticketworld at P8,000 (platinum), P7,000 (SVIP), P6,000 (VIP), P5,000 (gold), P3,500 (silver), and P1,500 (bronze).

Meanwhile, online viewers can purchase tickets on KTX.ph at P695 (SVIP), P495 (VIP), and P195 (regular) for the April 23 special streaming.