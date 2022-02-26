Swimmer Dela Cruz rips own PH mark; Barreto also shines

THANYA DELA CRUZ (PSI)

Thanya Dela Cruz put on display her powerful strokes and broke her own national record in women’s 50-meter on the first day of the 2022 PSI National Open Friday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Complex in Malate, Manila.

The standout from the Ayala Harpoons Swimming Club lowered the PH record of 32.89 seconds to 32.42 as she dominated her rivals. She first broke the PH mark during the 2021 PSI National Selection Bubble in Capas, Tarlac last October.

Her effort was just 0.13 seconds off the 32.35 standard time for 750 FINA points.

The 19-year-old swimmer made it two-for-two for the day by annexing the women’s 50-meter freestyle in 27.95 seconds.

Meanwhile, Harpoons’ Rafael Isip ruled the 50-meter breaststroke in 30.06, while QC Buccaneers Swim Club’s Seb Wong took the 50-meter freestyle victory in 23.94.

Miguel Barreto, also of the Harpoons, likewise won his two events for the day to share limelight with Dela Cruz.

He opened his campaign with a men’s 400-meter freestyle win in 4:13.08, and then followed it up with the 200-meter individual medley title in 2:13.97.

Buccaneers’ Chloe Daos bagged the women’s 400-meter freestyle in 4:37.99, while Xiandi Chua of the All-Star Swim Club took the 200-meter IM for the women’s side with 2:23.31.

The Buccaneers swept the 100-meter backstroke events with Pierre Chan taking the men’s side in 30.06 seconds and Mishka Sy the women’s one in 1:08.91.

Raymund Paloma of the Nautilus Club won the men’s 1500-meter freestyle in

17:23.65, while All Star’s Hannah Sanchez stopped the clock at 19:22.46 in the women’s side of the said event.