San Miguel taps Shabazz for Magnolia showdown

Shabazz Muhammad

By JONAS TERRADO



Games Sunday

(Ynares Center, Antipolo City)

4 p.m. — Ginebra vs Terrafirma

6:45 p.m. — Magnolia vs San Miguel

Shabazz Muhammad was finally activated by San Miguel Beer in time for its marquee showdown with sister team Magnolia Pambansang Manok Sunday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Muhammad takes the place of fellow ex-NBA player Orlando Johnson for the 6:45 p.m. match which the Beermen hope to win in order to continue their rise in the elimination round standings.

San Miguel carries a 5-3 record after posting back-to-back victories behind Johnson, who before the long break to the COVID-19 surge in early-January was tapped to replace Brandon Brown.

Johnson had been playing well while Muhammad was in transit, averaging 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in wins over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Phoenix Super LPG.

The Beermen hope that the change would translate into high rewards with Muhammad expected to put up big numbers given his reputation as a former player for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Magnolia, however, looks to spoil Muhammad’s debut and regain its bearings after 103-101 upset loss to NorthPort last Thursday.

The Hotshots won their first six games this conference before the unbeaten run was put to an end by the Batang Pier.

Ginebra shoots for a second straight win when it tackles Terrafirma in the first game at 4 p.m.

The Gin Kings try to move past the .500 mark two days after ending a four-game skid with a 109-100 win over the lowly Blackwater Bossing.

But Ginebra also wants a better showing after enduring some excruciating moments late in the contest when Blackwater cut a 30-point deficit down to seven on a few occasions.

Terrafirma is in a must-win mode after two straight setbacks sent its record to 2-6.