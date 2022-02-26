Pedrosa, De Guzman share MVP Badminton Cup limelight

ROS PEDROSA

Ros Pedrosa and Mikaela De Guzman posted contrasting victories to clinch the men’s and women’s singles titles of the MVP Second Badminton Cup Friday at the Olympic Badminton Center Ugong, Pasig.

The two mainstays of Smash Pilipinas proved their mettle in the respective finals against their opponents to clinch the championship trophies in this tournament sponsored also backed by SMART, MVP Sports Foundation, the Philippine Olympic Committee, the Philippine Sports Commission, Leisure and Resorts World Corporation, Metro Pacific Investments, Concrete Stone Corp., and Robinson’s Land.

Pedrosa outlasted Jewel Angelo Albo in a thrilling three-set match, 16-21, 21-15, 21-16, in a match that lasted an hour and 20 minutes,

De Guzman, on the other hand, beat Jaja Andres, 21-14, 21-17, to take the women’s singles title.

Both Pedrosa and De Guzman pocketed P25,000 each for topping their respective divisions.

Fellow national team members Thea Pomar and Nicole Albo stamped their dominance in women’s doubles, ending the tournament unscathed over University of the Philippines student-athletes Lea Inlayo and Susmita Ramos, 21-15, 21-8.

NU standouts Solomon Padiz Jr. and July Villabrille then closed out the action-packed three-day schedule with a rousing three-setter over veteran internationalist Paul Pantig and new partner Christian Bernardo 21-13, 19-21, 22-20, in men’s doubles.

The duos of Pomar-Albo and Padiz-Villabrille brought home P30,000 and P40,000, respectively.





