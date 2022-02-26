Ginebra ends 4-game losing run; NLEX pips ROS in OT

Jericho Cruz (PBA)

By JONAS TERRADO

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel snapped a four-game skid after holding off Blackwater’s furious comeback bid with a 109-100 win in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Import Justin Brownlee led four players in double figures with 25 points while adding eight rebounds, six assists and two steals as the Gin Kings moved back to an even .500-mark with a 4-4 record.

Ginebra moved in a three-way share of sixth to eighth places with Phoenix Super LPG and idle TNT.

But Ginebra had to foil Blackwater’s uprising after being down by 30 as its lead was reduced to seven points twice late in the contest behind import Shawn Glover and Jvee Casio.

Blackwater, however, ended up staying winless in eight games to extend its miserable losing run to 27 straight going back to the 2020 Philippine Cup.

In the first game, NLEX came back from a 22-point deficit before completing a 109-100 overtime win over Rain or Shine, putting itself closer towards a top four finish and a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Import KJ MCDaniels registered 35 points and 12 rebounds as the Road Warriors won back-to-back games and improved to 7-3 for third, trailing co-leaders Magnolia Pambansang Manok and Meralco with similar 6-1 slates.

Kevin Alas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while JR Quinahan and Jericho Cruz, who appeared to have played his final game as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the month, scored 13 points each.

The Elasto Painters fell to 3-6 despite 28 points and 13 rebounds from import Henry Walker.

The scores:

First Game

NLEX 109 — McDaniels 35, Alas 15, Cruz 13, Quinahan 13, Rosales 9, Soyud 9, Trollano 5, Nieto 4, Paniamogan 3, Ighalo 3, Varilla 0, Magat 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 100 — Walker 28, Nambatac 27, Mocon 11, Santillan 8, Nieto 6, Torres 7, Borboran 4, Norwood 3, Jackson 3, Guinto 3, Asistio 0.

Quarters: 23-31, 38-55, 70-72, 97-97 (Reg), 109-100 (OT).

Second Game

GINEBRA 109 — Brownlee 25, J. Aguilar 18, Thompson 16, Tenorio 14, Standhardinger 13, Onwubere 9, Chan 6, Tolentino 7, Caperal 1, Pinto 0, Ayaay 0, Enriquez 0.

BLACKWATER 100 — Glover 29, Casio 27, Amer 10, Ebona 10, Desiderio 7, McCarthy 5, Suerte 4, Nabong 2, Ayonayon 2, Baloria 2, Escoto 1, Amboludto 1, Melton 0, Washington 0, Escoto 0, Paras 0.

Quarters: 37-20, 63-41, 89-64, 109-100.