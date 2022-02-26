Ancajas, Martinez make weight, dispute IBF junior-bantamweight

JERWIN ANCAJAS





By CARLO ANOLIN

Jerwin Ancajas will finally step into the Sin City for the first time as he defends his IBF junior-bantamweight belt against Argentine challenger Fernando Daniel Martinez at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 26 (Sunday in PH time)

Ancajas and Martinez both scaled at 114.5 lbs, exchanging pleasantries during the weigh-in ahead of their championship bout.

This marks Ancajas’ 10th straight title defense since bagging the IBF belt in September 2016 in the Philippines against Puerto Rican opponent McJoe Arroyo.

Ancajas, 30, relishes his chance for his Las Vegas debut before achieving another milestone of being an undisputed champion in the 115lb-division.

The Panabo, Davao del Norte native boxer last saw action in April last year and continued his winning ways against Jonathan Javier Rodriguez of Mexico with a unanimous decision win.

Ancajas continues to improve his legendary boxing career with a total of 33 wins on top of 22 knockouts, one loss, and two draws.

Ancajas earlier said there is no room for complacency despite his 10th time to defend the title, lauding Martinez for a rich amateur background in boxing.

“‘This is my dream to fight here in Las Vegas and I’m so happy that Martinez worked hard for this fight,” said Ancajas. “But being a champion, [I will do my best to bring] a good fight and I will show that I’m also good in my amateur days.

A 2016 Rio Olympian, Martinez remained unbeaten in 13 matches with eight knockouts and has made a name in the men’s flyweight division in the amateur scene.

“I’m so excited for this fight. I’m feeling very energetic now because I got this belt from McJoe Arroyo, he’s also an Olympian and he also gave me a motivation because when I was amateur I also dreamt of fighting in the Olympics but I turned pro early,” added Ancajas.