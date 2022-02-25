UAAP back on March 26 at MOA

UAAP opening ceremony two years ago. (File)

Intense collegiate action and drama are coming back.

On March 26, 2022, the UAAP – acknowledged as the country’s premier collegiate league – is set to return for its Season 84 with a promise of another exciting action from fast-rising athletes – notably the budding basketball stars.

The opening ceremony – sans the extravagant traditional show – is slated at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City with host La Salle ready and confident of implement strict health protocols.

And there will be no fans -and media at the venues since it will be held in bubble setups.

This marks the first time in two years the UAAP will have competitions – this time though it will have limited sports due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“In as much as we wanted all the sports played, the current situation made the Board decide to only have the covered sport,” said UAAP President Nonong Calanog of host La Salle.

Of course, crowd-drawing events like basketball, women’s volleyball and cheerdance will be contested as fiercely as before.

Also on tap are men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball, men’s beach volleyball, poomsae, and men’s and women’s chess.