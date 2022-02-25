The metamorphosis of Christine Bermas in ‘Moonlight Butterfly’

She’s beautiful, she’s rare, and she’s going to disrobe exclusively for you.

Talking about hottie Christine Bermas who is to portray a lady of the night in her newest film, “Moonlight Butterfly,” under the direction of Joel Lamangan.

“Napakasaya ko na pumasa ang isang baguhan sa akting na katulad ko sa panlasa ni Direk Joel. Alam naman natin po kung gaano kabusisi at ka-istrikto si Direk sa kanyang mga artista. The fact na natapos ko po ang pelikula under him, very proud po ako,” Said Christine.

Joel added, “Masungit lang naman ako sa mga artistang matitigas ang ulo. Thankful ako na si Christine, hindi. Mabait ang bata and very professional. Alam niya kung ano ang kailangan namin gawin at sumusunod siya.”

Christine shared that she gave her all in the film.

“Nagta-transform talaga ako kapag gumigiling na ang camera. All-out ako. Wala nang inhibitions.”

“Moonlight Butterfly” follows the story of Eunice (Christine) who earned the moniker Moonlight Butterfly being the hottest, most beautiful courtesan in Angeles, Pampanga.

Eunice will do everything to provide for her family, and also, to support her boyfriend Roy’s (Albie Casiño) education.

Then she meets Elliot (Kit Thompson), an American guy who wants her all for himself.

Elliot is very much willing to give Eunice all that she wants and needs. Eunice returns the favor, pleasing Elliot in ways only she knows how.

But nothing lasts forever.

Elliot needs to leave the country for work and Eunice was forced to go back working in a club.

It was no surprise for Eunice to find a new benefactor: a mysterious Arab.

But when Elliot suddenly returns all hell breaks loose.

What will happen to Eunice?

Find out March 18, as “Moonlight Butterfly” starts streaming on Vivamax.