SBP hopes Fil-Aussie Heading will rejoin Gilas five soon

JORDAN HEADING

By CARLO ANOLIN



The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is hoping that Jordan Heading will rejoin Gilas Pilipinas soon despite him suiting up for the T1 League’s Taichung Suns.

SBP President Al Panlilio said they are still waiting for FIBA’s response after sending a formal letter to the world governing body about Heading’s contract with the SBP.

“We have an issue with Heading e. He’s actually contracted with SBP. So that’s my frustration with Jordan in terms of the commitment he had,” said Panlilio. “That’s something that we wrote FIBA about also because the clearances came from FIBA but there was some misrepresentation to FIBA.

“We are actually opposing why he was contracted with the Taiwanese team. We have a formal letter of FIBA, we’re just waiting for FIBA to answer to that letter.”

Though nothing has been cast in stone yet, Panlilio believes that Heading brings a formidable force not only to the Gilas program but also to the national team itself.

Heading averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in four games overall in this year’s FBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The Fil-Australian cager was also selected as the No. 1 pick by PBA team TerraFirma Dyip as a special Gilas draftee.

“Puwede namang pag-usapan ‘yang mga ‘yan. I know he has his own personal reasons on why he did it (joining T1),” added the SBP chief. “Things pass naman. Like in business, things happen. Napag-uusapan naman. At the end of the day, kailangan namin siya.”