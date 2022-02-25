Julia Barretto gets schooled by The Certifieds in ‘The Seniors’

Make way for the stars of Pacaque Rural High School: Jennifer (Ella Cruz), overachiever Student Council President; Nicole (Andrea Babierra), school “muse;” and Fifi (Awra Briguela), school Volleyball Team Captain.

Together they are “The Certifieds.”

Nobody dares to go against the trio, lording it over the school like it is their own kingdom.

But as they face their senior year, a major change is about to happen.

And the change will come in the form of Diana (Julia Barretto), a smart and pretty city girl.

With Diana’s arrival, The Certifieds’ world will turn upside down.

Get involved in the shenanigans in “The Seniors” as created and produced by box-office directors Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone and directed by Shaira Advincula-Antonio.

“Mas realistic take ito ng high school life,” said Shai. “Based ito sa aking actual experiences sa province. So, kung mapapansin ninyo na medyo kanal at jologs ang mga characters dito, eto ay para ma-highlight yung kaibahan sa kanila ng character ni Julia.”

Shai is from Mindanao.

Her film “Tembong,” won Best Short at the 2019 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and Gawad Urian Awards.

“The Seniors” is her first series.

Julia shares, “I like Direk Shai’s style. Masaya kami sa set. Para lang kami naglalaro. Truth be told, kaming lahat nagform na ng tight bond. Si Awra, si Ella, si Nicole, lahat kami, we’re hoping ‘The Seniors’ would get another season.”

Experience the highs and lows, the pains and joys of growing up in “The Seniors” starting March 20, only on Vivamax.