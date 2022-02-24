11 stars remain ‘Kapamilya Strong’

ABS-CBN continues to be home for Filipino music icons Regine Velasquez-Alcasid and Gary Valenciano while top caliber stars Zanjoe Marudo, Erich Gonzales, Jake Cuenca, Jolina Magdangal, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Sam Milby, Shaina Magdayao, and Gerald Anderson remain as Star Magic artists as they all sign new contracts on Feb. 23.

“I’m very happy and very excited and very proud. That’s how I feel. I mean after the things that the network has been through, all of us, after all we’ve been through, parang I just feel (happy) to be called a Kapamilya,” said Regine during the network contract signing held in ABS-CBN’s Studio 10, the first part of the “Kapamilya Strong 2022” back-to-back events that culminated with the announcement of Star Magic’s year-long 30th anniversary celebration.

The Asia’s Songbird is currently a guest host in “Magandang Buhay” apart from being a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To” with Gary.

Mr. Pure Energy also shared his thoughts about being a Kapamilya. “’Pag sinabing Kapamilya, we are there for each other…Kahit na may mga ibang pagsubok na dumadapo sa isang pamilya, the fact is you are still a family. It’s a dynamic ng isang pamilya. Minsan may good times, minsan may hard times but in the end nakikita mo ‘yung value ng isa’t isa, value sa isa’t isa and you treasure that and then you carry it on.”

Their fellow ABS-CBN stars also expressed gratitude as they continue to entrust their careers to Star Magic, the country’s biggest and brightest talent agency that is determined to champion Filipino talent all over the world.

Fresh from the success of “La Vida Lena,” versatile actress Erich will star in the biggest dramatic project of her career that will be revealed soon. Sought after leading man Gerald will soon star in “A Family Affair” TV series and film “To Russia with Love.” In-demand dramatic actor Jake from “Viral Scandal” is part of the all-star ensemble of the upcoming international series “Cattleya Killer.”

Reel and real life sweethearts Loisa and Ronnie will star in upcoming teleserye “Love in 40 Days,” while blockbuster movie actress and legendary momshie Jolina and multi-awarded actress Shaina will continue to bring joy to viewers in “Magandang Buhay” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” respectively.

Premier TV and movie leading man Sam, who will also be part of “A Family Affair” and the handsome heartbreaker of hit “The Broken Marriage Vow” Zanjoe, also remain Kapamilya.

Joining them in the grand contract signing, which was hosted by Robi Domingo and streamed live on various Star Magic and ABS-CBN digital platforms, were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Group CFO Rick Tan, and Star Magic and ABS-CBN entertainment production head Laurenti Dyogi.

“We are very, very proud to have been able to develop very talented artists who have the passion for global excellence, but who remain grounded and committed to serving with us, and who are driven to give the audience the most meaningful stories and engaging experiences through the years. Maraming salamat to our Star Magic artists,” said Cory, who also dedicated the celebration of Star Magic’s 30 years to the founders, mentors, partners, advertisers, co-managers, and fans.

After the signing, Direk Lauren shared the exciting plans they have to celebrate the 30 glorious years of talent management and development of Star Magic in the mediacon with the Star Magic artists that was hosted by Edward Barber and MYX VJ Ai Dela Cruz.

“We’d like to thank the men and women who really started Star Magic, to FMG, to Mr. M., to Ms. Mariole. Maraming salamat for laying the foundation and for building Star Magic. This time we are venturing into a new era of Star Magic in the 30 more years to come. Marami po kaming hinanda to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Star Magic,” he said.

This year, Star Magic will bring its stars all over the world once again through global events in collaboration with TFC. It will also bring back the star-studded sports events, and the iconic Star Magic Ball red carpet event together with ABS-CBN’s Creative Programs, Inc. (CPI).

Star Magic Studio will also partner with Star Cinema, Mavx Productions, and Regal Entertainment for films showcasing the talent of its stable of stars and offer more music from its formidable singers via Star Magic Records. Fans can also expect their idols in more projects with top Philippine lifestyle brands like Metro and Mega and in more original content on YouTube, Kumu, and other digital platforms.

Star Magic artists Kyle Echarri, CJ Navato, Jelay Pilones, Lara Maigue, and “The Voice” Jed Madela also performed the agency’s latest theme song “Tatak Star Magic,” composed by another member of the Star Magic family, the King of Philippine Acoustic Pop Nyoy Volante.

For three decades, Star Magic has served as home and training ground to the biggest and brightest names in Philippine entertainment. It has provided workshops in acting, dance, art, script appreciation, styling, and voice production as well as physical fitness training to develop well-rounded and world-class performers with discipline and the proper work ethic. Star Magic artists are also encouraged to use their influence for good through supporting advocacies like those of ABS-CBN Foundation.

Revisit the historic signing of eleven Kapamilya stars and the announcement of Star Magic’s 30th anniversary celebration in the airing of the “Kapamilya Strong 2022” event on TFC, the Filipino Channel on February 26 and 27 (Saturday, 9 am in North of Latin America territories; Sunday, 11 am in Europe, Middle East, and Africa; 9 am in Asia and 11 am in Guam). Follow @StarMagicPhils on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and subscribe to the Star Magic official YouTube channel for latest updates on Star Magic’s upcoming events and collaborations for its 30th anniversary.