‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether The Weather Is Fine)’ now on WeTV

Every once in a while, there comes a film that not only tells a powerful

and very human story, but also teaches us about the strength of the human spirit.

One such movie is the multi-awarded “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether The Weather Is Fine),” which is now available for rent on WeTV until March 6.

The film follows its three central characters – Miguel (Daniel Padilla), his mother Norma (Charo Santos-Concio), and Andrea (Rans Rifol) as they try to pick up their lives in the aftermath of super typhoon Yolanda.

The city of Tacloban is amid chaos, with people struggling with the loss of their

homes and lack of resources. Norma is looking for her missing husband, while Miguel and Andrea are desperate to leave the island as news of an incoming typhoon spreads. The only thing keeping them afloat is hope that things will get better – wherever it is that fate leads.

Director Carlo Francisco Manatad co-wrote Kun Maupay… with Giancarlo Abrahan and Jeremie Dubois, inspired by his personal experience during a powerful typhoon that hit Tacloban in 2013.

The film was originally produced by Globe Studios, Blacksheep Productions and Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’s” tribute to Filipino resiliency and compassion drew critical acclaim and respect not just locally, but also from various international film festivals.

The movie was a top winner in last December Metro Manila Film Festival, garnering acting awards for its lead cast, plus wins in technical categories. It also brought home wins and nominations across Locarno, Hawaii, Singapore, and Pingyao, to name a few.

Movie fans can rent this iconic award-winning film for P249 for 48-hour streaming access.

Payment portals are Google Pay and Apple Pay.