Bishop powers Bolts past Dyip

By CARLO ANOLIN







The Meralco Bolts routed the Terrafirma Dyip, 107-95, and nailed their sixth win in the 2022 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City Thursday.

Tony Bishop led the Bolts with 26 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and one assist while Allein Maliksi and Cliff Hodge added 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Meralco pulled away for good as early as the second quarter after leading by as many as 15 points, 60-45, heading into the second half.

The Dyip couldn’t put a stop to Meralco’s offense thanks to the combined efforts of Bishop and Hodge especially in the third quarter.

The Bolts never looked back after taking a commanding 21-point lead, 107-86, midway the payoff period capped by a Chris Newsome jam with 4:43 to go.

Antonio Hester paced TerraFirma with a double-double performance of 23 points and 17 rebounds to go with one steal.

Meralco improved to a 6-1 record while TerraFirma fell to a 2-7 slate.






