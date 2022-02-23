KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad gear up up for ‘Closer’

Good news, Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada fans.

The promising love team will be having a grand virtual meet-and-greet organized especially for you.

Dubbed “Closer: The KDLex FanCon,” the event is to stream Feb. 26, 8 pm via KTX and SKY Pay-Per-View.

The KDLex tandem, shipped by their growing number of followers after their friendship blossomed in “Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10” Celebrity Edition, is set to bring an evening full of music in their first-ever fan convention presented by ABS-CBN Events and kumu.

Alexa described “Closer” as raw like a jamming session. “We will be singing songs we made inside the PBB house, songs we know our sweethearts love so much,” she said. “We want our concert to be as raw as possible because people learned to love us through a reality show where they saw who we really are. We want to continue that and make the show super comfortable, laidback, like a really cool acoustic session.”

Aside from their exciting musical performances, KD promised that the exclusive event that will be held on the day of Alexa’s birthday will be filled with lots of fun. “There are gonna be some surprises,” he teased.

Robi Domingo will host the fancon, which will be joined by KDLex’s former housemate, Shanaia Gomez, as a special guest.

Regular tickets to “Closer” are still up for grabs on ktx.ph for only P199 while SVIP and VIP tickets were sold out an hour after they were released.

The event is also available on SKY Pay-Per-View.

Last Friday, KD and Alexa collaborated on not just one but two music releases—“Misteryo” and “When I See You Again,” under ABS-CBN’s Star Pop label.

Alexa composed “Misteryo” with additional lyrics from Eunice Jorge, who arranged and produced the song.

KD and Alexa meanwhile composed “When I See You Again,” which was produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.